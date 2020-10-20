Nina Dobrev Shows Off Incredible Curves In Pink Bra & Comfy Blanket

Nina's photo was meant to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Nina Dobrev’s latest Instagram upload featured a gorgeous photo of herself flaunting her stunning body in some sexy lingerie.

Nina, 31, stunned in a soft pink bra. The garment clung tightly to her ample chest as it hugged the curves of her physique. It included a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage, and featured thin straps, as well as underwire.

The former Vampire Diaries star added a black and white blanket draped around her shoulders, and a fluffy white pillow over her midsection. However, fans could still see a hint of her flat tummy underneath. Nina kept her accessorizes minimal, sporting a small pair of thin gold hoop earrings. She also added a dainty gold chain with a small pendant around her neck.

Her dark hair was styled in loose waves. The shiny locks twisted around the tops of her shoulders and rested on the knitted blanket behind her. She appeared to be resting on a piece of furniture for the shot. Nina’s back curved and her head was tilted to the side. The pose also helped to show off the long lines of her elongated neck.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkL8AcARRF/

She wore a serious expression on her face and stared deeply into the camera. In the caption of the post she spoke out about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which falls ever October. She encouraged her over 21 million followers to do what they could to support the cause, including donating money to fight for a cure.

The post seemed to strike a chord with many of Nina’s fans, who clicked the like button on the revealing photo more than 411,000 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 2,100 messages during that time.

“Nina!! I absolutely love you omggg,” one follower stated.

“GIMME SOME BEAUTY PLS,” another wrote.

“YOU KILLED US ALL,” a third comment read.

“Your outward beauty always shines, that is no surprise. However, this pic really shows the inward beauty you have to anyone willing to look deeper into the photo and see your kind soul and spirit,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress has become known for showing off her stunning sense of style, whether that be in a racy bathing suit, some skimpy lingerie, or a gorgeous dress.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina recently delighted her followers when she flaunted her pert posterior in a teeny red bikini by the pool while vacationing in Mexico. That post has gained over 1 million likes and nearly 3,000 comments to date.