Ashanti Has ‘Island Energy’ In A Sexy Bikini With Turquoise Embellishments

R&B songstress and actress Ashanti tantalized her 5.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot taken on the beach. Ashanti is currently spending some time abroad in Antigua celebrating her birthday, as her Instagram shares have demonstrated, and her latest post was also captured at Hodges Bay Antigua, as the geotag indicated.

Ashanti stood on a beach with several palm trees visible in the background, adding a burst of greenery to the frame. A breathtaking blue body of water and clear sky were also in the shot, although Ashanti’s eye-catching beach attire remained the focal point of the image.

She rocked a bikini from the brand Bikini Crush, whose page she made sure to tag in the picture itself. The bikini top was a simple style with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets and showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck and chest, offering support, and she embellished the garment with a waist chain that incorporated large turquoise gems. She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same subtly printed golden fabric, and the bottoms sat low on her hips, placing plenty of her hourglass shape on display.

She layered a bold cover-up by the label VG Brand over the swimsuit, and the cover-up was a vibrant red hue with patterned segments along the cuffs and neckline. She also added a variety of jewelry to finish the look, including a large pair of hoop earrings that framed her face. She had a pair of bold geometric sunglasses from Pugnale Eyewear perched atop her nose, and also layered on several golden necklaces in varying lengths, including one with a pendant that hung just above her cleavage. She tagged Adina’s Jewels in the picture, implying that some, if not all, of the jewelry came from that label.

Her hair was styled in a sleek look, with her silky tresses cascading down her chest, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 95,500 likes as well as 930 comments within eight hours.

“Queen,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

“The perfect energy you give ALWAYS,” another chimed in, referencing the caption Ashanti paired with the steamy shot.

“Flawless,” a third fan commented, including a heart emoji in the remark.

“Been foolish for you for years,” another follower added, making a reference to one of Ashanti’s hit songs.

