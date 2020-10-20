Sarah Harris Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Yellow Bikini

Sarah Harris delighted her 2.1 million fans with a short clip added to her Instagram feed on October 19. The sizzling video captured the blond bombshell in a bikini that showcased her hourglass curves.

The clip started with Harris standing in front of a mirror outlined in black wicker. The piece was situated on top of a chair and angled so Sarah’s audience could see her as she stood. The model held her cellphone in front of her face, gazing into the lens as she worked it for the camera. She playfully tugged at the bottom band of her swimsuit and turned her head to the side. The clip was set to Blxst’s hit track “Be Alone.”

Sarah looked incredible in a skimpy swimsuit that did her killer curves nothing but favors. The garment boasted a bold orange color that further enhanced the model’s allover glow. The sexy set included a triangular top with tiny cups that stretched across her chest and were barely able to cover her ample assets. It had a black buckle in the middle, drawing further attention to her bust. The piece’s thin straps also allowed Sarah to show off her slender arms.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally revealing. They had thin sides that stretched high on Sarah’s hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The sexy cut also showed off a tease of Sarah’s sculpted thighs. She added a matching belt to her midsection, positioning it over her trim abs.

Sarah wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and they fell over her shoulders and back. She added a few loose spirals to the body, taking her look to a whole new level.

In the caption of the update, Sarah said that she wanted to go “back to Waiheke.”

It has not taken long for her huge fan base to make their love for the skin-baring snap known. In a matter of hours, more than 9,000 social media users have double-tapped the post, and 170-plus have flocked to the comments section to flood it with praise. Most fans complimented Sarah’s fit figure while a few more asked questions about her suit.

“So So gorgeous,” one follower applauded, adding a string of heart and flame emoji.

“Love that nice body. This bathing suit looks amazing on you babe,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Go to Maldives baby,” another Instagrammer suggested with a few pink hearts.

“Wow amazing look very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey,” a fourth chimed in on the update.