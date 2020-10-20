Lindsey Vonn Catches Lobsters In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Lindsey's controversial video got some mixed responses.

Lindsey Vonn caught her own birthday dinner when she turned 36-years-old on October 18. In a series of videos shared to Instagram this week, the Olympian received some heat from her followers after she was filmed fishing for lobsters underwater in a skimpy bikini.

Lindsey shared five underwater clips with her 2 million followers. The first showed her on the seabed as she grabbed a lobster from under a ridge using a long fishing pole. She swam back to the surface and flaunted her fit and toned body in her black two-piece before sticking her head out of the water.

Lindsey wore a thick belt around her waist and gloves on both hands with flippers and a snorkel. Her two-piece featured a square notch over her chest and cheeky bottoms that gave a glimpse at her toned booty.

She caught several more lobsters in the following clips as a group of friends waited for her on a boat. She also posted a sweet moment with her sister Karin Kildow, who stunned in a peach triangle string bikini. They both swam near the surface wearing snorkels, flashed peace signs and waved at the camera as Karin filmed.

Lindsey showed off the finished product in the final photo. She held up a bowl of the cut up lobster to the camera while wearing a black-and-white zebra-print swimsuit from Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s swim collection.

The comments saw some mixed responses from fans. While many praised the athlete and sent birthday wishes, others weren’t so thrilled to see her capturing the sea creatures.

“Poor lobsters,” one person commented with a crying face emoji.

“That’s horrible,” another wrote.

“Woooow how exciting and special,” another person said with several emoji, including hearts and a dolphin.

“You are a total badass!” another comment read with a clapping hands and fire symbol.

Lindsey’s upload has received over 45,100 likes and 420-plus comments.

Lindsey previously flaunted her tanned bikini body as she turned 36 in another Instagram upload over the weekend. She wowed in a strapless, sparkly two-piece, also from Devon Windsor’s line, while at the beach with her fiancé, professional ice hockey player P. K. Subban.

“36 and still in the mix! Thank you to everyone who sent me birthday wishes,” she captioned the shot, which showed her walking along the sand as her blond hair blew in the breeze. She added a prayer hands and a red heart emoji while over 1,600 fans commented on the snap.