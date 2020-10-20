‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael Pours His Heart Out To Willow

Willow gets an earful from her husband.

In the new previews for Tuesday’s General Hospital, Michael is seen at home in the Quartermaine mansion confronting Willow about their relationship and where to go from here. They both need to make some decisions and it looks like it could go either way at this point.

Michael is seen in the clip telling his wife that she is everything that he ever wanted. That seemingly leads viewers to believe that he is about to tell her he is falling for her and that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. However, that may just be a teaser for now. Spoilers for Thursday that comes from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Willow will be seeking Chase out to have a chat. It doesn’t say exactly what that is all about, but it could be that she wants to find out if he still has feeling for her. Will he break down and tell her the truth?

The ABC soap has been teasing that Michael and Willow’s marriage may not exactly be what they wanted after all. On Monday’s episode, Willow met up with Sasha as they had a glass of wine together just like old times. They even shared a couple of laughs and admitted how much they missed their close friendship. However, once Michael and Chase were brought up, they both got uncomfortable and Sasha quickly booked out of there.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Michael and Chase were also together at the gym. They also admitted that they had a great friendship going on, but then Michael basically blamed Chase for hurting Willow and for his breakup with the girl that he was madly in love with. Michael is highly frustrated and it looks like he will be pouring his heart out to Willow on Tuesday.

Sasha is in a bad way, as she is now hooked on drugs and an overdose seems to be coming soon. Chase also appears to be getting more involved in the Cyrus Renault story line and that could put him into a very dangerous situation as well.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease that Chase will finally realize that something is wrong with Sasha. Will he figure out that she has a drug problem before it’s too late?

While it looks like these two couples will soon be back with the ones that they are still in love with, it will likely not be that simple. Most General Hospital fans want Willow back with Chase and they could get their wish. But there is bound to be more drama coming that will keep them apart before they find their way back to each other.