Gemma Collins Models Her Clothing Range In Stunning New Photos

British celebrity Gemma Collins took to Instagram to announce that she has a new clothing collection with fashion brand In The Style. The media personality is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and is modeling the new range for her most recent post.

In the first shot, Collins stunned in a blue-and-white jumper that featured a turtleneck. The 39-year-old rolled the sleeves up and paired the attire with black jeans. She painted her short nails with a coat of red polish and styled her wavy blond hair down.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star placed one hand on her upper thigh and the other on her hip. Collins looked directly at the camera lens and flashed a smile.

In the next slide, the successful businesswoman opted for a pink sweater with “Essex” written across the front in white text. Collins also rolled the sleeves up and wore the look with light blue ripped jeans.

She sported a similar stance but tilted her head down while gazing at the camera.

In the third and final frame, Collins rocked a white sweater that featured the quote “I’m claustrophobic Darren” in navy blue. She paired the ensemble with navy jeans and completed her outfit with sneakers that reflected behind her.

For her caption, Collins expressed how excited she was to launch her new collection with In The Style. The items will be available via the brand’s app on October 23.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 6,400 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“You look absolutely amazing, well done x,” one user wrote.

“I need this collection in my life,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I’m not being funny if we don’t get matching I’m claustrophobic Darren jumpers then what is the point of our friendship,” remarked a third fan, tagging their friends.

“Looking good Gemma,” a fourth admirer commented.

Collins has been featuring some of her most iconic quotes on her clothing for some time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, former glamour model Katie Price shared a snapshot of herself in May wearing a white sweater that had a meme of Collins on the front. The 42-year-old wore the look with pink bottoms that had white polka dots printed all over. She went barefoot for the occasion and showed off the tattoo inked on her ankle. Price’s dark locks appeared to be wet and were pushed over to one side.