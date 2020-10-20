‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Reveals Husband Al’s COVID-19 Diagnosis, Thankful ‘He’s Out Of The Woods’

The View host Ana Navarro revealed her husband, Al Cardenas, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized last week. Thankfully, he is now feeling better. She shared her family’s story during the October 19 episode of the daytime talk series, where she displayed visible anger toward Donald Trump and what she felt was his cavalier attitude toward the pandemic after he experienced the effects of the virus firsthand.

Ana tearfully explained to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines that her spouse contracted COVID-19 from a person that worked for them who had reportedly gotten it from their nephew. She revealed that this one person spread it to 16 people. Three had to be hospitalized, and Al was one of them.

During his hospitalization, Ana explained that her husband received the drug Remdesivir, the same medical intervention administered to the president when he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in early October. Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication that helps stop the virus from further spreading in the body, according to Medline Plus.

The show posted some of Ana’s comments regarding her overall experience on Instagram, as seen below.

“He was at home for the first few days quarantined and isolated, trying to beat it at home,” Ana said of Al’s health, according to ABC News.

“When you have got somebody with COVID in your house, symptomatic, it’s like all you do all day… take his temperature, take the oxygen level, feed him, wipe everything down. Make sure he’s okay. Feed him again. You’re trying to do all of this without exposing yourself. It is manic. It is all-consuming. And he was getting worse,” she continued.

A decision was made to take Al to a medical center near the couple’s Florida residence. After being diagnosed with pneumonia and under the dedicated care of physicians for several days, he returned back home to finish his recovery. Ana noted in the above post that throughout the ordeal, her thoughts went to the families who left their loved ones at the hospital, some never being able to see them again. She later called her family’s experience “lucky.”

Ana slammed Trump, who she said acted “cavalier” regarding his diagnosis. She claimed he led his followers to believe that only macho men beat this disease.

“My husband is a macho man. He doesn’t need a song by the Village People to announce it to the world,” she said, citing Trump’s use of the tune during his rallies.

The virus “almost took [my husband] down,” she continued.

Ana closed her comments by stating that she wanted a president who cared about the safety of the American people instead of attempting to portray some faux machismo regarding his health.