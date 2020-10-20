Chiara Ferragni Wears Sheer Tights, Flaunts Toned Legs In Flirty Bedroom Snaps

Temperatures are cooling down in Italy, and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni appears to be ready for them. In her latest Instagram share, she uploaded a series of flirty photos that featured her showing off her toned legs while wearing a pair of sheer tights. She teamed them with a sweater, giving her fans a peek at her fall wardrobe.

Chiara’s ensemble was black. Her sweater had a mock turtleneck and had long sleeves. Her tights were seamless and teased her bare skin through the sheer fabric.

Chiara wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over the tops of her shoulders.

The popular influencer accessorized with layered gold bracelets.

For a pop of color, she wore a variety of bright shades on her nails that included purple, green and yellow.

The post consisted of six stunning photos that captured Chiara on a bed dress in white linens. A padded headboard as well as a nightstand were also visible in the snaps.

Three of the pictures captured Chiara from a side angle as she sat with her knees bent, showcasing her shapely legs. Two of the frames showed her with her elbows on her knees. She smiled at the camera in one and looked downward in the other. In another picture, she gazed at the lens while sitting more upright.

Two of the images saw Chiara sitting up with her legs folded beside her. In one of the pics, she placed her hand on her upper thigh.

Chiara laid on her side for yet another one of the slides. She leaned on one elbow while smiling for the camera, resting her head in one hand. Her other hand rested on her hip, drawing the eye to her curvy booty and fit thighs. A bit of skin peeked out from the bottom of her shirt.

The update was an instant success, garnering more than 260,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the post’s caption, Chiara tagged Calzedonia as the makers of the tights.

Many of the comments were written in Italian, but a few of her English-speaking fans chimed in.

“Very beautiful and attractive,” one admirer wrote.

“So beautiful,” echoed a second follower.

“Love the outfit, amazing,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Wow this is stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Chiara showed quit a bit more skin last month when she shared a selfie that saw her sporting a low-cut bra. The selfie was also popular, racking up more than 719,000 likes to date.