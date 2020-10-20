Hailey Bieber Poses With Booty On Display In Black Leather Dress

Hailey Bieber posed with her booty on display in a black leather dress that hugged her killer curves for her most recent Instagram share, which seemed to delight her over 29.7 million followers. The post proved to be a popular one, gaining over 1 million likes within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account.

The model, who is the niece of famed actor Alec Baldwin, posed with her backside toward the camera as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other at her side in the first photo. The second was a close-up snap of Hailey’s gorgeous face. The third featured her arching her back and raising one hand high above her head as the other was pulled in snugly to her midsection.

The bombshell’s long, sandy blond hair was parted down the center and styled in shiny, loose waves. The locks cascaded down her back effortlessly and spilled over her shoulder as she posed in front of a plain white wall. A light came in from behind her to illuminate the photo and cast a shadow over the surface.

The dress, which perfectly complemented her glowing tan of her skin, boasted an open-back that included thin straps to hold the material together. Her toned arms and shoulders were on full display as her booty was pushed out to steal the show. The garment also included a slit up the back to show a bit of leg.

The leather material wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and slim waist while it exposed her cleavage in the front with it’s low-cut neckline. Hailey accessorized the sultry style with some rings on her fingers, a chain around her neck, and dark nail polish.

In the caption of the post, Hailey revealed that she was in New York City when the shot was taken. She may have been in The Big Apple to support her husband, singer Justin Bieber, who appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. She also added a black heart emoji to match her ensemble.

While Hailey’s fans didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button, only 30 people were able to leave their remarks about the stunning snap before the comments were turned off by the model.

“This dress! This vibe!!” one follower wrote.

“You’re perfect,” another stated.

“How are you real,” a third social media user quipped.

“You just blessed my eyes,” a fourth person commented on Hailey’s post.