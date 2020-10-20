Laura Amy Bares Busty Cleavage In A Bejeweled Bikini

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy kicked off the week on a sultry note, taking to Instagram Monday to share a sizzling photo of herself in a sexy bejeweled bikini. The fitness model spotlighted her buxom curves in the steamy upload, offering fans a close-up view of her deep cleavage as she posed in the bathroom.

The snapshot appeared to be a selfie, as Laura’s arm was stretched upward and cropped out of the frame. The model held her other arm across her midriff, framing her busty assets and making them a focal point. The picture cut off at the hip, teasing her curvy backside and giving the audience a peek at her tummy. Sunlight from a nearby window fell on her toned body, casting a natural spotlight on her chest and illuminating half of her face. Laura softly pursed her voluptuous lips, which glistened in the golden rays. Her eyes remained engulfed in shade, peering into the camera with an intense, alluring gaze.

The 28-year-old left little to the imagination in the skimpy bikini, which was a triangle string design that flashed a copious amount of skin. The look included tiny, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart and showed a massive amount of sideboob. Although the angle of the shot didn’t afford a good look at her bottoms, fans could notice the swimsuit was outrageously high-cut and dipped dangerously below her bellybutton.

The black number was adorned with countless silver studs that glimmered in the sunshine, which decorated the meager bra cups and the minuscule front of her bottoms. Both pieces featured thin spaghetti straps that framed her ample décolletage and accentuated her waist.

Laura wore her hair down for the shot, letting her long, raven tresses spill over her back. Her blond highlights grazed her collar bone, further drawing the eye to her abundant cleavage. The stunner called attention to her glittery swimwear in the caption with a pair of sparkles emoji, remarking on the close perspective of the snap.

The upload appeared to be a fan favorite as it racked up more than 14,800 likes overnight. Plenty of Laura’s online admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, telling her she looked “enchanting” and “glowing.”

“You are everything,” gushed one person, further expressing their adoration with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re always a vibe x,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“Those damn lips thooo,” wrote a third fan, leaving a pair of kiss marks and two fire emoji for emphasis.

“You look amazing dear,” penned a fourth follower.

The eye-popping update came just two days after Laura wowed fans with an insanely sexy Mortal Kombat-inspired cosplay, reeling in over 22,600 likes from her eager supporters.