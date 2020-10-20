Natalie Roser Sizzles & Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Flirty Red Sundress

Blond beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a flirty red printed sundress. The photos were captured outdoors in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated. Natalie stood in a spot surrounded by lush greenery, with just a sliver of the breathtaking blue sky peeking through the dense plants. A white door with the number “9” on it was visible in the background as well.

Natalie flashed a radiant smile at the camera as she showcased her curves in the stunning dress. The garment had a v-neck that showcased a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps which extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and slender arms exposed. A ruffled detail bordered the neckline and wrapped around her torso, adding some dimension to the look.

The entire piece was crafted from a vibrant red fabric with a delicate print atop it. The bottom portion of the dress skimmed over her fit figure, with the hem coming to just a few inches down her thighs. She had a bag slung over her shoulder, and her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in tousled waves.

Natalie continued to gaze at the camera in the second shot, keeping a big smile on her face as she posed outdoors. Her structured black bag had a silver chain detail, and the hem of her skirt had a ruffled trim as well, which was visible as she spun slightly and her ensemble floated around her sculpted stems.

She rocked a more serious expression for the final slide, posing with both hands by her sides and her toned legs on full display. She had in a pair of delicate earrings, keeping the look simple otherwise and allowing her dress to be the focal point of the shot.

She paired the gorgeous trio of snaps with a caption that consisted of two emoji, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 4,200 likes as well as 86 comments within just one hour of going live.

“You are the cutest,” one fan wrote, loving the shots.

“Stunning,” another chimed in, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Wow what a sweet smile,” a third fan remarked, captivated by the joyous expression on Natalie’s flawless features.

“Wow, way to rock in red, Natalie!” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her audience with a trio of filter-free mirror selfies snapped in a luxurious bathroom. She wore a nude lingerie set from her own brand, Rose and Bare, and her curves looked incredible in the set.