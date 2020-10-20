‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, October 11: Finn’s Solemn Vow

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finds love on the latest The Bold and the Beautiful episode. Spoilers promise that she will open up her heart to Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and that she may finally move on from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per SheKnows Soaps.

Finn’s Solemn Vow

Many soap opera fans feel that Steffy has been pining for Liam for too long and have been rooting for their portrait to come down. After all, he is married to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and they have a child together.

Steffy seems to have found a man of her own. Finn has shown Steffy that he wants to be with her. From the moment that they laid eyes on each other in the hospital room, they had a connection. He has also supported her through her accident recovery and drug rehab treatment.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers indicate that Finn will take it a step further when he visits the Forrester Creations’ co-CEO at her house. He knows that part of the reason that she slipped into addiction was that she has lost so much. He wants her to feel like she can lean on him and, unlike Liam, he’s not going anywhere.

Finn vows that he will love and take care of her in the way that she deserves. Although Steffy is an independent woman, it will warm her heart to know that someone will always put her and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) first. Liam is doing that for his family, and she and Kelly deserve the same.

Steffy sees love while Liam sees trouble. ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/Dv6YlqBWVo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2020

Steffy’s Loving Admission On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Inquisitrspoilers state that Steffy has an admission of her own. As seen in the spoilers video above, she has a heart-to-heart with Finn and tells him what he has done for her.

“You’ve given me a whole new perspective on my life and I’m ready to move forward,” Steffy tells her boyfriend. She knows that she has wasted so much time waiting for Liam. Previously, Steffy was stuck in a rut and reacting to life as it happened. B&B fans will remember how she took Liam in and even slept with him when he and Hope were having problems. She now realizes that she can move on without Liam and that it won’t negatively impact Kelly.

The clip teases a watershed moment when Steffy tells Finn her feelings for him.

“And I love you,” she says. The video shows that Finn will be stunned when he realizes that he has won her heart.

However, things are not always as they seem on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could Liam have been right when he accused Finn of dating vulnerable patients?