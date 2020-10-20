Ana Paula Saenz Strips Down To Orange Bikini & Flaunts Busty Chest While Sucking On A Lollipop

Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 19, to post a new selfie in which she stunned in an orange bikini while sucking on a lollipop.

In the sexy snap, Ana wore a two-piece suit with a push-up top that flaunted her busty cleavage. The top included a small cut out in the middle and silver rings at the base of the straps that secured it across her shoulders. It ended just beneath her chest, leaving the length of her toned abdomen on display and drawing the eye to her narrow waist. The bottoms rose high on her hips and dipped low on her pelvis, showing off even more skin along her lower body. Although Ana faced the camera in the shot, her body was twisted slightly to the side, giving her followers a glimpse of her sculpted booty.

Ana went barefoot for the photoshoot and wrapped her dark tresses in a white towel that sat atop her head. She accessorized with a couple of thin bracelets on one wrist.

The photo was taken in a bathroom where Ana was photographed as she posed next to a white porcelain bathtub. A shower stall and double-vanity sink made up the background of the frame. Ana rested one knee on the lip of the tub, tucking her foot underneath her other leg. She rested one arm against the door of the bathroom and held an orange lollipop in the other hand. Ana looked off toward a distant point as she licked the candy. She popped one hip to the side, which served to add curve to her figure and show off more of her backside.

In the caption of the post, Ana told her followers to head to her bio and click on the link to watch the lollipop set. She added a nerd and in-love emoji for emphasis. According to the geotag on the post, the snap was taken in the Maldives.

The steamy photo gained more than 15,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first day. Ana’s fans expressed their love for her in their messages and gushed over her enviable physique.

“Looking so beautiful and sexy,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a bunch of red heart, in-love, and kiss emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another follower wrote in their comment.

“I love red on you!” one more fan chimed in.