Ariana Biermann Celebrates 19th Birthday In A Hot Pink Crop Top Co-Ord

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter showed some skin on Instagram.

Ariana Biermann celebrated her birthday in style. The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on October 19 to thank fans for all their messages after she turned 19 years old two days earlier. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter flaunted her fit figure in two new snaps, flashing her glowing tan while rocking a hot pink co-ord.

In the first snap, the social media influencer and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had her waist-length brunette locks straight and down as she posed with her left hand on her hip and the other on her neck. She flashed a big smile and stuck her tongue out slightly as she stood in front of a gray and white marble-style background.

She flaunted her toned middle in the bright and plunging crop top, which revealed her décolletage. The snap was cropped just below her hips, making it difficult to see the full ensemble, though Ariana appeared to pair it with skintight matching leggings. She showed off a large tattoo on her left arm underneath a silver bangle.

The second snap was similar to the first, though Ariana pursed her lips slightly and looked directly into the camera while in the same pose.

In the caption, she told her 637,000 followers how much she loved them with a red heart and tagged her hairdresser, Chrissy Rasmussen, who she called a “queen.” Ariana also tagged Chrissy on the post, alongside the account of her, mom Kim, and sister Brielle Biermann’s makeup line, KAB Cosmetics.

Plenty of fans shared love for Ariana in the comments section.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan commented in all caps.

“You’ve grown into such a beautiful young lady,” another said with a red heart.

“Okay but like you’re so pretty,” a third commented with two star eye faces.

“Sooo beautiful,” a fourth comment read with a heart eye face and two fire symbols.

Ariana’s latest upload has received over 24,000 comments.

The teenager previously dazzled fans on social media last month ahead of her first day of college. Kim posted several photos to Instagram and revealed that her daughter was supposed to head to Arizona State University but decided to stay in Georgia for a few months because of the ongoing pandemic.

Ariana rocked a slinky black crop top and flared jeans as she showed off her backpack and glasses while posing on the family’s front porch. The upload included two solo shots of her and one with her boyfriend, Aaron Scott.