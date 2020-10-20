Kaley Cuoco Bares Legs In A Mini Dress In ‘The Flight Attendant’ Poster & Shares Major News

Kaley revealed when fans will be able to watch her new series.

Kaley Cuoco looked fabulous while free falling in the new poster for her highly-anticipated HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to gush over how amazing the artwork turned out. She also shared some major news — the show has a premiere date.

Kaley, 34, was dressed in character as Cassie, an airline stewardess whose life becomes rather “turbulent,” as per the poster’s tagline. She wore a wrap-style mini dress that was black on one side and gray on the other. The snug-fitting number had long sleeves and a skirt that displayed a lot of thigh, thanks to the front slit created by its design. A slim belt circled Kaley’s waist to emphasize its small size. Around her neck, she wore a lanyard with an ID badge.

Her character’s shoes — a pair of black pumps with pointed toes and block heels — were not on her feet. Instead, they were falling from the sky with Cassie, who had one bared leg lifted up and the other bent. Her blond hair streamed upwards as she placed one hand on her forehead. The other was extended up, and it was covered with streaks of a red substance that looked like blood.

Kaley’s skin was grayscale with hints of red, which added to the poster’s retro vibe. Her mouth was slightly open, and her facial expression was one of disbelief and shock. Other items shown descending with The Big Bang Theory star hinted at what was in store for her new character. They included an oxygen mask like those found on airplanes, a broken wine bottle, a bloody knife, a shot glass, and a martini glass with pink liquid flying out of it.

Kaley revealed that photographer Nino Muñoz snapped the picture used in the artwork. She also shared the identities of the team of talented people behind her look. She credited makeup artist Jamie Greenberg for her beauty look and hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein for the appearance of her silky tresses. Her stylists were listed as her close friend, Brad Goreski, and Daniela Viviana Romero.

Kaley has been hyping The Flight Attendant for months now, and she’s been keeping her fans’ updated on the show’s progress on Instagram. She was finally able to announce the big news that her followers have been waiting for, revealing that the series will begin streaming on HBO Max on November 26.

The actress’ followers were quick to let her know how much they’re looking forward to watching it. She also received an early rave review from Chris Bohjalian, the best-selling author of the book that the show is based on.

“Kaley is over the moon fantastic as Cassie. Just spectacular. You’re going to love this series so much!” he wrote.

“SO EXCITING!!!! Can’t wait to see the finished product,” read a message from a fan.

“YES!!! It feels like I’ve been waiting forever for it!!! Congratulations!” another admirer commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley is already working on another major project. She recently revealed that she’s currently quarantining in Canada as she prepares to film the movie The Man From Toronto.