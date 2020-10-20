‘DWTS’ Performer Justina Machado Dedicates Gorgeous Waltz ‘To All The Women Out There’

The actress believes beauty comes in all sizes.

Dancing with the Stars performer Justina Machado dedicated a gorgeous Viennese Waltz to all the women who have supported her endeavor and who thanked her for being an honest representation of a strong and beautiful lady with curves. She admitted that since she began her journey on the ballroom floor, she has been flooded with messages of support and encouragement from all women. Justina claimed she was proud to be a representation for those who didn’t fit into the standard mold of what society deemed as beautiful.

The show honored her performance with an Instagram post which featured a slideshow of her best moments.

Justina spoke out about this important topic in a videotaped package where she was seen alongside professional partner Sasha Farber ahead of her Top 11 dance as they sat together on the floor of a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal room.

The One Day at a Time star revealed she had received messages from fellow females who stated it was great to see someone with curves performing as a dancer on the reality competition series. Justina shared a photo sequence with viewers where she showed the many ways her body had changed over the years. She admitted there were many times as a person in the public eye that she had been insecure about her size.

“If my thick thighs and my curves empower you, I’m so happy for that … To all the women out there that are struggling with insecurities, you are beautiful, and this one is for you,” the actress remarked to viewers of her performance.

Justina would go on to perform a stunning and elegant Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel.

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough found her execution to be glorious.

Bruno remarked that Justina appeared to be both joyful and danced as light as a feather. Carrie Ann noted the actress was always elegant and refined. Derek called Justina “reliable and consistent.”

Fans of the series applauded Justina for her talent and positive representation of all ladies in the comments section of the post.

“They deserve that mirrorball,” penned one viewer.

“Where are the 10’s!???????? They deserved a 30 all the way!” wrote a second fan.

“This deserved a 30!!! She’s so amazing and inspirational to many!!!” remarked a third Instagram follower.

Other fans felt that the actress finally got the scores she deserves. Others claimed that her dance gave them the chills.