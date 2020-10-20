Nicole Thorne Bares Peachy Booty In A Thong Swimsuit At The Beach

Australian model Nicole Thorne flashed her peachy posterior on Instagram in a revealing thong swimsuit Tuesday morning, sharing a sizzling new photo that captured her at the beach. The stunner turned her side to the camera for the steamy pic, giving fans a peek at her perky chest in addition to showcasing her curvy rear end.

The brunette bombshell — who recently heated up her feed with a provocative lingerie look that earned her over 18,300 likes from her eager fans — opted for a black one-piece that perfectly displayed her toned buns. The strappy number boasted a cheeky design, as well as a daring high cut that exposed her hip and thighs. The garment also teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob and left much of her supple back on show.

The 29-year-old gave off sultry vibes as she glanced over her shoulder at the lens with a smoldering stare. She posed with her hand to her forehead, shielding her eyes from the glaring sun. The gesture also allowed her to showcase her chic manicure, which Nicole coordinated with her swimwear. She held the other arm in front of her body, covering her midriff. Her open palm grazed her thigh, calling even more attention to her curves.

Her legs were cropped out of the frame, resulting in a seductive snap that kept the focus on Nicole’s pert derrière. Sunlight illuminated her sculpted body, accentuating her glowing tan. The model wore her hair down for the shot, rocking a tousled, windswept look. Her dark tresses fluttered in the sea breeze, allowing her chiseled cheekbones to be seen.

The photo was geotagged at Whitehaven Beach, suggesting it was a throwback from Nicole’s recent vacation to Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands. A gorgeous seascape unfolded in the background, showing turquoise waters, white sand, and majestic hills towering in the distance.

The model advertised the splendid location in her caption, tagging its official Instagram account. She credited the shot to professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who accompanied Nicole on her trip to document her adventures.

Followers seemed thrilled to see Nicole sizzle in the booty-flaunting swimsuit and wasted no time in taking to the comments section to compliment her voluptuous figure.

“What a body!” gushed one Instagrammer, leaving a trail of flattering emoji.

“You are goals I swear,” chimed in a second fan.

“The ‘Queen of Look-back’ @nicolethorne,” commented a third follower, adding a heart-eyes and thumbs-up emoji. “Great capture @rockybatchelor Bravo!” continued their message.

“Cutie with a BOOTY,” wrote a fourth person, further expressing their adoration with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

