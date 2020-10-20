Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Jaw-Dropping Photos From Their Dramatic ‘DWTS’ Dance

The real-life couple set the 'DancinG With teh Stars' ballroom on fire with a sizzling Paso doble.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert stole the show on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday night, the pro dancing pair set the ballroom on fire with a special Paso doble performance to the song “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers. The red and black themed dance featured special effects and massive moves from the six-time mirrorball champion and his longtime girlfriend, who has appeared as a troupe member on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

The dance marked Derek’s first performance on the Dancing with the Stars stage in more than three years.

Both Derek and Hayley shared photos from their epic routine on Instagram. Derek posted an especially leggy pic of his longtime love as she did an impossible high kick.

In the comments section to the 35-year-old Emmy-winning choreographer’s post, fans and famous friends reacted to the couple’s mind-blowing dance.

“Yoooooo so good guys!!!! ” wrote fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater.

“It was awesome all of it!!!” added Sharna Burgess.

“And she delivered! You both did! Great to have you back on the floor!” veteran DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Derek.

“Absolutely mind-blowing!!!!” added Derek’s former celeb partner Amy Purdy. “You guys are so good, it was insane!!! I love seeing you two dance! Perfection and Magic!!!!!!! ”

Other fans questioned how it is possible that Hayley has never been a full-time pro dancer on the show. Some dubbed the stunning routine the “best dance ever” on the show.

On her own social media page, Hayley shared a stunning photo from later in the dance. In the pic, she lunged back as her boyfriend held her arms as the lights went dim.

“Wowowowowow so freaking incredible,” wrote dancer Witney Carson in the comments section.

“Crushed it, “added Sasha Farber.

Other fans described the mesmerizing dance as “poetry” on the floor and praised the couple’s style and grace.

Hours after performing the adrenaline-pumping Paso, Derek shared a post to his Instagram story as he revealed that he and Hayley were still “buzzing” from the performance.

In a heartfelt spiel, Derek told his followers it was a privilege to return to the beautiful ballroom that he loves, and that it was even more special to share the experience with Hayley. He also teased a behind-the-scenes video of how the two created their routine, which will be posted on their YouTube channel later this week.

“It’s a privilege to dance on that floor,” Derek wrote. “And a privilege to work amongst passion and professionalism.