Britney Spears Dances Seductively In Barely-There Red Halter Top And Black Panties

Pop sensation Britney Spears has shared a new video to her Instagram feed which is exciting many and terrifying others. The “Toxic” singer’s new post was one of her most risqué to date, as Britney danced seductively in a barely-there outfit. The mother-of-two sported a red criss-cross halter top that only covered her chest while revealing her toned tummy and belly button ring.

Britney also donned black lace panties that looked to have some sort of tag sticking out of the back. The outfit was completed with black peep-toe platform heels which she balanced herself nicely on during her dance. She wore her blonde hair in a bun, something she noted she never traditionally does when she dances like this. She also revealed she couldn’t find a rubber band to pull her hair up, and she managed to do it with “magic.”

The post was compiled of several different clips that flowed together. Several shots saw Britney taking her hands and rubbing them down her neck, around her chest, and then on to her torso. She swayed her hips back and forth throughout, starring into the camera seductively. The “Womanizer” singer threw her head backward and forwards in the video as she held onto her neck while she danced in the living room of her large mansion.

In under 12 hours, the post had over 11 million views and brought in 217,000+ likes. There was also a staggering amount of comments, upwards of 30,000. While many fans decided to compliment Britney on her sexy dance, others showed genuine concern for the state of her mental health. It looks like the clip made many of her 26.6 million followers uncomfortable, and they let their sentiments be known below the video.

“Someone has got to be drugging her…” one concerned user wrote.

“Please let us know how we can best support you during this time,” another added.

“Anyone else feel wrong for watching this? I feel like I should leave a $20.00 & walk away,” a third said of the dance.

One user compared Britney to a formerly troubled star who has been deceased for quite some time now.

“This is Anna Nicole Smith 2020 and yet NOBODY is helping this girl…..” they wrote.

Several fans pointed out the other activity from her Instagram feed yesterday, where she shared the same selfie several times. Britney also posed for videos donning different bikinis for her recent trip to the beach. Some felt her hair and makeup looked disheveled and that something wasn’t quite right with her.