Rachel Cook Goes Topless, Straddles Bicycle Planter In Racy Snap

Model Rachel Cook is known to get creative with her online content, often sharing racy snaps that feature her showing off plenty of skin. Her latest Instagram post is an example of her style, as it shows her going topless while straddling a bicycle planter.

Rachel wore nothing put a pair of white bikini panties for the photo. The low-rise style gave her the opportunity to show off her slender midsection. Her bronze skin popped against the color, and it looked smooth in the outside light.

The popular influencer held her hair back with a checkered pink bandana on her head. A few strands of her bangs were swept off to one side of her forehead.

Rachel accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a ring.

The photo was taken outside, and the camera captured Rachel posing next to a hedgerow. Vines with small white flowers on the ends and coral-colored blooms dotted the shrubs. Part of a wall was visible behind her, and the sky above was overcast.

The brunette beauty used a white bicycle planter as an interesting prop, straddling the item as if it were a real bike. She leaned her elbows on the handlebars, strategically using her arms to cover portions of her breasts. Her chest might have been covered, but she still showcased her cleavage. She rested her chin on one hand while her other arm dangled over a small plant that was situated on the front of the bike.

Rachel gave the lens a flirty smile while her blue eyes popped. The act of leaning forward gave her a chance to flaunt her figure — especially her sexy lower back and chiseled abs. With one hip cocked to the side, she also put her curvy booty and toned thighs on display.

The post generated a positive response from Rachel’s online audience.

Many fans took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“I think my heart skipped a couple of beats,” joked one admirer.

“you are incredibly beautiful! something from another planet!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You are elegant and very beautiful very cute wonderful body,” a third follower gushed.

“You are perfection, dear. No two ways about it. Simply perfection,” added a fourth fan.

Rachel shares artistic snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers on a regular basis. She recently uploaded a series of photos that saw her wearing a set of lacy lingerie while she posed in the warm sunlight. The post was incredibly popular, garnering more than 139,000 likes to date.