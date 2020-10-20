CupcakKe Continues To Slay In Miniskirt, Studded Leather Jacket & Thigh-High Boots

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in eye-catching attire.

The “Lawd Jesus” hitmaker stunned paired a red top with a black miniskirt that fell above her upper-thigh. She wrapped a black Gucci belt around her waist that featured a double G buckle that was embroidered in jewels. CupcakKe opted for a black leather jacket that was covered in silver studs. The bottom of the sleeves and the shoulder areas were decorated with spikes. CupcakKe completed her look with thigh-high boots of the same color and material. She styled her long dark straight hair down and rocked long, pointy acyrlic nails that were painted with polish. CupcakKe accessorized with a tan-colored Fendi bag that had the designer’s name written across the front in large text, rings, and earrings.

The 23-year-old treated fans to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down outdoors in front of a number of trees. CupcakKe covered her eyes with a pair of stylish sunglasses that had Gucci written across the frames. The entertainer parted her legs and raised one hand to the side of her face.

In the next slide, CupcakKe held her bag in between her thighs and gazed directly at the camera lens with her tongue poking out.

In the third frame, she stared at the camera while she covered her right eye with her locks.

In the final two pics, CupcakKe sported a similar pose. However, she looked over to her right.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“BADDEST OF THEM ALL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Yessss always serving looks. I love you queen!!!” another person shared.

“CUPCAKKE THIS IS F*CKING EVERYTHING. THIS IS THE FASHION LEVEL WE NEED IN 2020. SLAY MY WHOLE LIFE QUEEEEN,” remarked a third passionately in capital letters.

“If there’s one thing u do it’s serving a look,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut white crop top that included a zipper going up the middle with a salmon pink miniskirt. CupcakKe wore white lace-up shoes with fluffy detailing and showcased her tattoos on both hands. She styled her curly hair down with a large sun hat placed on top.