Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Legs While Splashing In The Ocean At The Beach

Kelly was a doting mom of two at the coast.

Kelly Clarkson put her trim figure on show during a trip to the beach with her two kids over the weekend. In new photos published on October 19, the busy pop star, talk show host, and The Voice coach enjoyed some quality family time in Santa Barbara.

The adorable candid snaps, which can be viewed via The Daily Mail, show Kelly splashing around in the water with her 6-year-old daughter, River Rose, 4-year-old son, Remington, and their dog, a black labradoodle named Joplin.

Kelly proved she’s very much a hands-on mom as she held on to the dog’s leash, a bodyboard, and her son’s baseball cap, all while doting on her two children. In other photos, she carried two bags, including one full of toys.

The “A Moment Like This” songstress splashed around with the water up to her ankles. She sweetly placed her hand on her daughter’s head and gazed at her little boy as they made their way into the ocean together.

Kelly also got a little rest and relaxation in as she sat on a sun lounger and shared a laugh with a friend.

The star flaunted her stunning curves in a flowy blue cover-up. It featured spaghetti straps with ruffled cold shoulders and a lace up in the center of her chest. Underneath, she appeared to rock a light blue swimsuit and accessorized with a gold necklace.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kelly showed off her large tattoo of two jigsaw pieces on her upper right back and a rose on her right ankle. She kept her legs uncovered and walked barefoot along the sand.

The mom of two went slightly incognito in dark, round sunglasses and a sun hat with her blond hair in a bun. In some photos, she stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic with a patterned face mask.

Kelly was previously spotted at the beach last month when she stunned in a plunging black swimsuit and matching cover-up while out with her girlfriends.

The “I Dare You” singer recently admitted she’d been spending a lot of time by the ocean to allow her kids to let off some steam outdoors.

“At least at the beach you can separate yourself from people. So we’ve been going [there] most weekends just to get them out of the house,” she told People.