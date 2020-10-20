The veteran 'DWTS' judge got mixed scores from fans.

Carrie Ann Inaba rocked a surprising new look on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday night’s live show, the 52-year-old veteran judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition stunned fans by breaking from her recent string of blond wigs to debut a dark and dramatic look.

After weeks of light-hair styles, Carrie Ann rocked a pin-straight, deep red wig for Week 6 of the competition. The striking wig was paired with a sequined, black and silver geometric print dress and bold makeup.

A photo of Carrie Ann’s Week 6 style was shared to the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page. In comments to the post, followers questioned why the ABC star continues to wear wigs every Monday night when her natural hair is so beautiful. Some noted that she doesn’t wear wigs during her daytime job on The Talk so they see what her real locks look like.

“Why all those wigs, when your natural hair is so nice?” one viewer asked.

“That wig is tragic,” another added.

“I have to agree stop with the wigs you have beautiful hair,” a third fan chimed in.

“Carrie Ann, please!!! DWTS has been my favorite show since day 1…. but please you are beautiful Carrie Ann and you do not need the wigs!!” another fan wrote.

Others joked that Carrie Ann must have had Tyra Banks’ stylist this week. The new DWTS host has been ripped for many of her outfits and wigs this season after turning the ABC ballroom into a mini runway, complete with costume changes.

The comments about Carrie Ann’s dark red wig are in stark contrast to remarks about some of her other styles this season. Fans seemed to prefer the former Fly Girl’s long, light tresses and the too-cute light pink fairy princess ‘do that she wore earlier this month.

While fans are giving her latest look mixed reviews, Carrie Ann recently revealed why she is wearing wigs this fall on DWTS.

In response to a fan question on Instagram last month, Carrie Ann explained that she was taking medication that could cause hair loss, so she planned a season full of wigs “just in case.” While she stopped taking the meds due to its side effects, she decided to still wear the wigs she had stocked up on to mix things up.

The Dancing With the Stars judge has been vocal about her struggles with autoimmune disease.