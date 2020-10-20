Kehlani Ups Her Fashion Game In Sheer Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. For her most recent post, the R&B songstress upped her fashion game and sported an eye-catching number.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a black sweater with a pattern all over. She rolled the long sleeves up and appeared to be wearing a garment underneath that was poking through the top. Kehlani paired the ensemble with a sheer skirt that also featured a pattern all over. The item of clothing showed off her fiery red thigh-high boots that looked fierce on the star. Kehlani completed her look with long gloves that matched her skirt.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer tied her brunette hair up but left the front down to frame out her face. Kehlani accessorized with a large black leather bag and small earrings.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five slides of images.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a plain wall. Kehlani parted her legs and held her bag with her left hand. She gazed directly at the camera lens, making everything look effortless.

In the next frame, the former America’s Got Talent contestant was snapped closer up and sported a similar stance. However, she looked down at the ground.

In the third slide, Kehlani crouched down and rested her arms on her knees. She was photographed fairly side-on, showcasing a hint of her profile.

In the fifth and final pic, Kehlani attached a collage of pics of herself rocking a number of poses in the same location.

For her caption, she credited designer Givenchy for her attire, the brand’s creative director Matthew M Williams, and photographer Scot Louie.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 385,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.1 million followers.

“You’re my inspiration. I love you girl,” one user wrote.

“so I obviously need red thigh highs now cause these looking fire,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I’m in love with you,” remarked a third fan.

“you ate this up no crumbs left,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Kehlani released a music video with Russ for their song “Take You Back.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white-and-orange off-the-shoulder puffer jacket that featured a floral pattern all over and loose-fitted sleeves for one of the scenes. The entertainer wore the attire with matching pants and rocked her dark hair in two space buns.