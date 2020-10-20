NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Get Myles Turner From Pacers For Jrue Holiday, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to a recently published list of blockbuster trade ideas, the New Orleans Pelicans could add some much-needed defense and spacing to their lineup by acquiring center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

As explained on Monday by Bleacher Report, the Pelicans might find it difficult to build around last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson, given how his lack of offensive range and struggles on defense underscore the need for a frontcourt partner who could address his perceived weaknesses. As such, the outlet suggested a deal that would send Holiday to the Pacers, with New Orleans getting Turner, a 2021 second-round pick, and either one of two reserve wingmen — Jeremy Lamb or Doug McDermott.

Talking about how Turner could benefit the Pelicans, the publication pointed out that he has consistently been among the top big men in terms of block rate and three-point shooting. Aside from shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc over his five-year career, the former first-round draft pick attempted more threes in the 2019-20 season, averaging exactly four per game. The 24-year-old was also described as a player who could better fit the timeline of a team that features the likes of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball playing key roles in the starting lineup.

According to his Basketball-Reference player page, Turner averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 2019-20. Although his percentages weren’t as good as the ones he posted in the 2018-19 campaign, he still finished the year with a 45.7 percent clip from the field and 34.4 percent from three-point range.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

As further noted by Bleacher Report, rumors have long swirled about the possibility that the Pacers will break up the frontcourt duo of Turner and Domantas Sabonis. The outlet wrote that Holiday’s arrival could make things more crowded in the backcourt, but predicted that his ability to defend multiple positions will make him worth the hypothetical trade.

“Keep in mind too that Victor Oladipo heads into the 2020-21 season on an expiring deal and may well be traded before the season. Adding Holiday, who could team up with brothers Aaron and Justin (if Indy brings him back), would make it much easier to move Oladipo.”

This isn’t the only proposed deal that would allow New Orleans to land Turner in an offseason trade. As reported by The Inquisitr, one hypothetical transaction suggested last month that the Pelicans could get the big man in exchange for starting point guard Ball and reserve wingman Darius Miller.