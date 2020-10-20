‘DWTS’ Star Peta Murgatroyd Reacts To Elimination And Reveals Shock Rib Injury

Peta and Vernon Davis are speaking out.

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd opened up about her and Vernon Davis’s elimination during the October 19 episode and revealed how she suffered through a surprise injury last week that even she didn’t realise had happened.

Peta told Entertainment Tonight after the show that she and her partner “love each other very much” and “had a great time” dancing together.

“We had a nice bond that was formed and I truly hope that we can just carry that over into our lives now forever.”

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know him,” she added.

The American football tight end added that “life is all about the unexpected” and kept things positive, calling his time on the show “great.”

“I had a great journey. I met Peta, and Nelly… even though there’s COVID [concerns], being able to spend moments with these guys during the show was awesome.”

The two danced a Cha-cha-cha to “Celebration” by Kool And The Gang.

Peta also got candid about the nasty injury that saw her forced to leave the studio early on October 12 to get checked out.

Eric McCandless / ABC

The mom of one couldn’t speak to press following Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess’s elimination, despite being in the bottom two alongside them. She apologized in a tweet, which can be seen here, later that night and thanked fans for their support as she explained she had to go to therapy immediately after hurting her neck.

Speaking this week, Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s wife explained that three of her ribs “popped out” while she and Vernon performed their tango to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi which put her out of alignment.

She recalled thinking that something wasn’t right when she got their scores from the judges and felt her neck “stiffening up.”

Peta said it got worse when she and Vernon headed to the skybox and she realised she couldn’t turn her head, though she managed to stick around to hear their fate.

“It’s strange, I know. I didn’t realize [it happened]. I’m fine [now]. I’m totally fine, and I don’t know how it happened,” the Australian DWTS pro added.

This week, Peta and her celebrity partner were in the bottom two with Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, but were eliminated after a split decision from the judges. Though Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save them, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli saved Johnny and Britt.

The Top 10 will return to the ballroom on October 26 for Villains Night.