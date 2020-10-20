Laura Amy Pulls Up Her Baggy T-Shirt To Reveal She’s Not Wearing Panties In Flirty Instagram Update

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy cranked up the heat on her Instagram page Tuesday morning with a sizzling new photo wherein she went sans underwear. The fitness model got cozy on the couch in nothing but a baggy T-shirt, pulling up the side of her top to reveal she wasn’t wearing any panties.

The steamy snapshot gave fans a peek at her toned midriff and was cropped to only show a glimpse of her curvy thighs. This kept the spotlight on Laura’s bare hip, emphasizing the absence of any undies. The stunner gave off sultry vibes as she arched her back. The camera was positioned at lower body level, capturing a great view of her curves and teasing her round bottom.

Laura rocked a black graphic T-shirt that incorporated vibrant shades of green and purple, which beautifully complimented her bronzed tan. She kept the hemline in place with one hand, carefully stretching it in the front to make sure she didn’t expose more than she bargained for. She pulled the tee up to her waist with the other hand, flashing a quick glimpse of her tummy. The gesture also allowed her to showcase the massive gold band on her finger, as well as the matching bangle bracelet adorning her wrist. Likewise, the tattoo on her forearm was also on display, as was one of her chic, stiletto nails.

The 28-year-old looked down at the lens with a longing stare, slightly parting her pursed lips in a seductive expression. Her dark tresses spilled freely down her back and shoulder, while her blond highlights frame her face, drawing attention to her striking features and voluminous lashes.

The model appeared to be in her living room. The snapshot offered a glance at her open-space kitchen, showing the faucet above her sink and the edge of her TV set. The stylish interior received plenty of natural light coming in through the large windows on the opposite wall. A neon pink LED spotlight added whimsy to the nearly all-white décor, casting a warm light on the ceiling.

Laura conveyed the homey vibe in her caption, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her casual outfit. She credited her lash technician for her glam look, which received a lot of positive feedback from her adoring fans.

“Wow looking gorgeous love those eyez [sic],” one person commented on Laura’s post, leaving a trail of flattering emoji.

“Good morning my goddess straight up from heaven,” wrote another smitten follower.

“You’re so beautiful babe,” gushed a third Instagram user, who further expressed their adoration for the Aussie model with a pair of heart eyes emoji.

“Woww… amazing,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of hearts.

Just three days ago, the Aussie bombshell brought some serious heat to the app with an insanely sexy Mortal Kombat-inspired cosplay, sending followers into a meltdown with her provocative outfit and killer curves.