Carrie Ann Inaba Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Rocking A Little Black Dress On ‘The Talk’

The back of Carrie Ann's dress split, and she blamed the pandemic for the damage.

Carrie Ann Inaba stunned in a figure-hugging little black dress during Monday’s episode of The Talk, but the posh number’s tight fight caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

On the Instagram page for The Talk, Carrie Ann, 52, showed off the aftermath of a large tear. Luckily, it was on the back of the garment, making it easy enough to hide while she sat on a chair on the show’s set. The first photo in a slideshow revealed what her outfit looked like from the front. The Dancing with the Stars judge wore a leather-look dress with a hemline that hit right above the knee. It had a high neckline and three-quarter length sleeves that featured ruched shoulders. Visible seams ran down the center and sides of the front, but it was the back seam that was split.

The second slide gave fans a look at the other side of the garment, which was ripped from the top down to Carrie Ann’s lower back. The opening exposed her black bra and a microphone pack attached to the undergarment. The IG post’s caption described the result of the damage as “business in the front, party in the back.”

In a short video clip, Carrie Ann turned around to show off the split seam, stretching her arms out wide as if exasperated.

“Okay, so the pandemic did this to me,” she said. “Doesn’t fit anymore!”

She then had a good laugh at her own expense as she fell back into her chair.

Carrie Ann’s dress appeared to fit just fine in the first slide, and she styled it superbly. Her shoes were a pair of shiny black stilettos with pointed platform toes and ornate gold hardware on the vamps. The high heels emphasized her enviably toned calf muscles and elongated her legs.

She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a chunky chain bracelet. She wore her long tresses styled in loose waves with a deep side part. Her brunette hair had gorgeous golden tones that were brought out by the bright lights on The Talk set.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans reassured Carrie Ann that she looked as fabulous as ever. They also confessed to experiencing similar issues.

“Love the honesty! Still looks awesome,” read one message.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one!! You look great!!” another fan commented.

“You look stunning and have a beautiful figure,” a third admirer remarked.

“Girl. Join the club. I just did the same thing at my zoom meeting with a skirt. You look beautiful still,” added a fourth commenter.

