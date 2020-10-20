Jeff Bridges Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis: ‘As The Dude Would Say.. New S**t Has Come To Light’

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, but has reassured fans that the prognosis is “good” and that he is starting treatment to battle the disease.

The 70-year old actor revealed the news in a Tweet on Monday afternoon, referencing his most famous role, “The Dude” from The Big Lebowski.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The Academy Award winner added that he was “profoundly grateful for the love and support” from his family and friends, as well as their prayers and well wishes. He then reminded his fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, linking to the website Vote.org.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridges is currently in production on the action-drama series The Old Man, as its star and executive producer. The series is produced by Touchstone Television and FX Productions, and is currently scheduled to debut on FX on Hulu in 2021.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you,” FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said in a joint statement.

Celebrity friends also offered their support. George Takei replied calling Bridges a “fighter” on Twitter, and James Woods, his former co-star from the thriller Against All Odds(1984), wrote a Tweet wishing him well.

#JeffBridges is absolutely loved by every person who has ever crossed his path. In my heart I know he’ll beat this thing, Against All Odds. https://t.co/B1QlOwiBFJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2020

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is the body’s network for fighting off diseases. Though Bridges did not specify which kind of lymphoma he has been diagnosed with, there are two main types: Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which spreads in an orderly manner through lymph nodes, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which spreads in a non-orderly fashion. Treatment usually involves chemotherapy, radiation therapy, various medications, and, in rare cases, can require a stem cell transplant.

Bridges received the Cecil B. Demille lifetime-achievement award last year during the 2019 Golden Globes, in recognition of his impact on the world of entertainment. His Hollywood career stretches over six decades, and he has starred in over 70 films including True Grit, Seabiscuit, The Big Lebowski, and King Kong. He most recently appeared in “Bad Times at the El Royale” in 2018.

Bridges has been nominated for seven Academy Awards in total, and won Best Actor for playing an alcoholic singer in 2009’s Crazy Heart. He is the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

As well as his illustrious film career, the actor is involved with the world of music, and recently unveiled a new line of guitars. He also made his debut as a children’s book author by illustrating Daddy Daughter Day with his own daughter, Isabelle Bridges-Boesch. It was released earlier this month.