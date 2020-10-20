Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Fit Booty In Skintight Gray Leggings For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her athletic figure in a selfie for her latest Instagram update. In the pic, she was shot wearing a cropped shirt and tight-fitting leggings that hugged onto her backside.

The 22-year-old is known for spending a lot of time working out, and in this post she bemoaned the potential closure of gyms in her area. She took the photograph in a neutral-colored room that had dark hardwood flooring, a tripod next to one wall, and an exercise machine next to another.

O’Mahony used a large mirror to snap the picture as she filmed herself from behind. The popular YouTuber was captured for a full-body shot, and she was turned slightly to the side. She kept her left leg straight, and stood on the toes of her right foot which helped embellish her curves. O’Mahony held the phone in her right hand and lifted her left hand to her cheek. Her long dark hair was up in a ponytail, and she stared at the screen with her mouth slightly agape while snapping the photo.

The Irish beauty sported a plum-colored cropped T-shirt with a mock-neck that wrapped tightly around her chest. She also rocked a pair of high-waist gray-colored formfitting leggings from Alphalete that outlined her legs. O’Mahony had on a pair of all-white sneakers and accessorized with a black smartwatch. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her sculpted lower-body and curvaceous booty in the skintight leggings.

For the caption, the social media influencer said she feared this could be her last workout in a gym for a long time, and offered uplifting words of encouragement to her followers. She added a crossed fingers emoji along with several hashtags including “#glutes” and “#legday” before uploading the image on Monday.

Many of the model’s 697,000 Instagram followers noticed the selfie, and more than 18,000 made their way to the like button in just over 16 hours after it was posted. O’Mahony received over 100 comments in that time. Fellow fitness model Courtney Black left a heart emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with praise for O’Mahony’s chiseled figure.

“You are such a motivation! I hope gyms remain open,” one follower replied.

“The motivation I need,” a fan commented.

“Wow girl,” another responded alongside a row of fire emoji.

“So beautiful and cut,” an Instagram user added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony showed off her killer cleavage in a low-cut lace top while posing at home.