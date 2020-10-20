Kelly Clarkson Accessorizes Form-Fitting Dress With A Hilarious Face Mask To Get Close To ‘The Voice’ Costars

Kelly shared a photo of 'The Voice' coaches wearing masks that suited their individual styles.

Kelly Clarkson gave a glamorous look a funny twist so that she could get close to her fellow coaches on The Voice. One of her latest Instagram shares was a photo of the foursome looking chic and sharp in outfits that fans have already seen on the show. They were also playing it safe by wearing face masks that suited their individual styles. As reported by The Daily Mail, Kelly gifted them to her co-stars.

Kelly, 38, looked resplendent in a glittering black gown covered with sequins. The flattering number boasted a curve-hugging fit that emphasized her hourglass shape. The waist was cinched in, and the skirt skimmed her hips before falling to her feet. A plunging neckline showed off her flawless, creamy décolletage.

Her jewelry included a silver Y-necklace decorated with tiny star-shaped charms. The piece was long enough to bisect her chest, adding plenty of extra sparkle to her look. However, her most prominent accessory was her face mask. It was mostly black, so it stood out against the fair complexion of her face. A large red line slashed the middle of the facial covering, but it wasn’t just a decoration. In her caption, Kelly confirmed that it was a zipper. She also assured her fans that she wasn’t going to let something covering her mouth up stop her from fighting for her favorites during Season 19 of The Voice.

Blake Shelton loves giving Kelly a hard time about how much she talks, and he couldn’t resist cracking a joke about her zippered facial accessory during the show’s season premiere. He quipped that it wasn’t working because he could still hear her talk. In Kelly’s photo, the country music star wore a casual ensemble that was comprised of a pair of blue jeans, a black shirt, and a charcoal suede coat. The mask that Kelly gifted the avid hunter with featured an on-brand camouflage print.

Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, looked edgy and sparkly in a silver number covered with mirrored accents and dripping with beaded fringe. Her dark mask had her name written on it in rainbow-colored letters. Kelly chose an Old English font that matched the “Stefani” nameplate necklace that Gwen often wears.

John Legend’s facial covering paid tribute to the instrument that he so masterfully plays — it featured a fun piano key print. The rest of his look consisted of a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and a dark blue varsity jacket with contrasting white sleeves and stripe accents.

In the comments section of Kelly’s Instagram post, her followers let her know how excited they were about seeing her and her co-coaches together again. They also followed Blake’s lead by joking about her zipper.

“The only masked singers I care about,” read one message.

“This is my favorite group of coaches!” another fan commented.

“Is the zipper for drinking wine?” quipped a fourth person.

“Wonderful to watch something positive and entertaining! So glad you’re back,” a fourth admirer wrote.