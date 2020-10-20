Yarishna Ayala Wears Revealing Hot Pink Bikini & Asks Her Followers Which They Prefer, ‘Straight Or Wavy Hair’

Fitness model Yarishna Ayala wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest video post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19, saw the celebrity in two different bathing suits as she asked her fans which hairstyle they liked. However, for many, it wasn’t about the hair but the model’s revealing outfits.

Yarishna shared a composite image in which she wore two different outfits. The first image showed the muscular fitness fanatic in a hot pink string bikini. The straps of the triangular cups did up around her neck in a halter style. Plunging down low in the front, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display, as was a little underboob. The matching briefs sat high over her hips and her chiseled abs and thighs were highlighted as a result of this.

Her dark locks were styled in gentle waves and tumbled down over one shoulder as she took the selfie. Parted in the middle, Yarishna had haphazardly flicked her locks to the side as she posed.

The second image saw her wearing a black mesh bikini that, once again, showed off her muscular physique as she posed outside in the sunshine. This time, her tresses were meticulously straightened and parted to the side as her long hair hung down over her back.

In the caption, she implored her fans to pick which style they would like to see on her in her next competition, according to the Google translation.

As soon as Yarishna posted the composite photo, her followers were quick to respond. Within 12 hours, the photo had already gathered more than 37,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

Some people merely commented on Yarishna’s physical appearance.

“You look amazing,” personal trainer Lyzabeth Lopez wrote in the comments section.

Others, though, made mention of their hairstyle preference.

“Wow, both amazing!! I like wavy just coz I love volume,” fitness model Eri Anton stated.

“I think wavy will look best and [complement] your amazing curves!” a fan declared.

There were some fans that couldn’t decide on their favorite look, though.

“Beautiful in both,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji at the end of their post.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Yarishna often shows off her killer curves when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently displayed her buns of steel as she posed in a black thong in front of a bed. As soon as she revealed that shot, her admirers rushed in to comment on her amazingly toned body.