Brazilian Model Jade Picon Flaunts Long Legs In Black-And-White Mini Dress And Louis Vuitton Boots

Brazilian model and Instagram sensation Jade Picon wowed her 10.2 million followers with her latest fashion post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19, saw the celebrity flaunting her long legs as she posed while wearing a tiny mini dress and chunky high-heeled boots.

Jade wore a uniquely patterned black-and-white mini dress. It featured a high neck and short sleeves as it hugged her form and showed off her enviable curves. She rested one arm on her thigh and several gold rings could be seen on her slender fingers.

She teamed this with a pair of black high-heeled Louis Vuitton boots. The outfit helped to highlight her long legs as she sat on some steps and posed for the photographer.

The first snap showed Jade staring directly at the camera while she sat on the stairs. Her hair was styled in gentle waves and parted haphazardly in the middle. She supported her weight on one hand as she posed in the seated position and her dark locks hung down around her shoulders, framing her pretty face.

The second image that she shared detailed the model’s handbag as well as highlighting further details of her boots. On each heel, the Louis Vuitton pattern was seen imprinted on brown leather. The image was a close-up shot of her legs with her arms crossed casually over her knees and, because of this angle, her face was not shown in the pic.

As soon as Jade posted the images, her followers were eager to respond. Within one hour, the set had already racked up a whopping 135,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from her legions of fans.

A large proportion of Jade’s fans responded in Spanish. The term “linda” was often used and, according to a Google translation, this means “cute” in English. “Perfeita,” which is the Portuguese word for “perfect,” was also used frequently as her avid supporters rushed in to comment.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the fox-with-heart-eyes also got a thorough working out as well.

Jade also likes to share swimwear shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her impressive buns while wearing a high-waisted bikini as she waded into the ocean. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to comment on her killer curves.