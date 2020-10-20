Serena Williams Is A Stunning ‘Working Momma’ In A Pink Sweatshirt & Colorful Scarf

Tennis superstar Serena Williams thrilled her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning double update that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at her life. In the first shot, Serena perched against a sleek desk with a computer atop it and a floor lamp off to the left. She wore a cozy-looking pink sweatshirt with a crew neckline and the sleeves rolled up, leaving her forearms bare. She also had a scarf draped around her neck in a pattern incorporating pink, purple and black for a feminine look.

Serena had a delicate bracelet on her wrist, and held her cell phone in both hands, keeping her gaze fixed on the screen. Her hair was styled in braids that were then twisted into a half-up look, with her hair pulled back to showcase her flawless features and tumbling down her shoulders and back in soft curls.

The second snap was taken from the other side, and showed off more of Serena’s intricate hairstyle and cozy ensemble. The sweatshirt she wore was oversized, with the shoulder seams coming halfway down her upper arms. The swaths of fabric covered up her muscular physique.

She had one forearm draped across her stomach and the other hand clutching her phone, scrolling the screen, in the second slide. She wore a few additional bracelets on the wrist holding her cell, and her lips were slightly parted as she absorbed what she saw on the screen. Several bottles and other products cluttered the countertop in the distance. The background was slightly blurred so that Serena remained the focal point of the shot.

She paired the duo of shots with a caption implying she was hard at work on some type of project, and her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her life. The post received over 107,200 likes within 11 hours of going live, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. It also racked up 671 comments from Serena’s audience in the same time span.

“I love your braids,” one fan wrote, complimenting Serena’s hairstyle.

“Definitely one of the coolest moms out there,” another follower chimed in.

“You are my inspiration,” a third fan remarked.

“Pink is your color,” yet another follower commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

