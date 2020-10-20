Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Tiny Waist And Enviable Booty In Crop Top And Black Leather Pants

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19 saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable figure while wearing a pair of leather pants.

Bruna stood outside in the sunshine for her most recent update. She wore a black crop top that featured narrow straps and buttons at the front. The item of clothing plunged down low and showed off the model’s ample cleavage.

She teamed this with a pair of skintight denim and black leather jeans that hugged her form and sat low over her curvaceous hips. Her clothing helped to highlight her tiny waist as she posed in front of a metal gate and a large bush.

Bruna’s dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. She completed her look with a small black bag that hung over one arm.

The model supplied several shots for her supporters. The first saw her posing with one hand up by her face as she held back a section of her hair and pouted at the camera. The next two images then showed her standing side-on and showing off her pert derriere as she looked over one shoulder.

In the caption, Bruna tagged fashion label PrettyLittleThing, giving her fans a starting point should they decide to replicate the stunning look. She also stated that she was always impressed with this label’s fit, declaring that they “never disappoint.”

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already racked up close to 30,000 and more than 200 comments from her dedicated admirers.

“You never disappoint,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeousness!” a fan declared, using all-caps in their excitement.

“Very attractive picture,” another user stated.

“The most [beautiful],” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Bruna’s latest update. As often occurs with her posts, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the tongue-hanging-out and peach ones also got a thorough workout as her supporters rushed in to show their appreciation.

Bruna is probably most famous for her bikini shots that she shares regularly to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she chose a string bathing suit in order to flaunt her enviable curves. In that post, she sat in front of a poster that said, “Act your wage,” as she reminded her fans in the caption that they should adhere to this statement.