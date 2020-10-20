Natasha Oakely Dazzles Fans As She Shows Off Bronzed Physique In A Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini

Natasha styled her sexy swimwear in two different ways.

Natasha Oakley dazzled her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Monday with a hot new share. The Aussie beauty modeled another smoking swimwear look in the double-pic update, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The 30-year-old looked ready to hit the beach in the October 19 update, though found a moment to snap a few photos of her swimsuit before soaking up the sun. She posed in a small room in what was likely her house, which was furnished with a cozy white couch and two large woven baskets.

Naturally, Natasha was clad in a sexy bikini from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she co-founded with her pal and fellow model Devin Brugman. The two-piece was in a bold, leopard-print that popped against her deep, allover tan. A tag on the first photo indicated that she was rocking the brand’s new Copacabana top — a bandeau number with adjustable ties that allowed it to be styled in a number of different ways.

The blond bombshell demonstrated her swimsuit’s versatility by wearing it differently in each shot. For the first, she fashioned it into a halter-style by looping its long ties around her neck, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and underboob along the way. She wore it in a classic strapless style in the second image, tying its straps in a dainty bow in the middle of her chest that drew even more attention to her ample assets.

Natasha teamed her itty-bitty top with the brand’s signature Palma Bottoms in the same animal-print pattern. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her long, lean legs in their entirety. It also had a strappy waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The fashion designer added a long, ivory-colored duster as an extra layer to her look, though let it slink down her shoulders in an alluring manner to tease a glimpse at her toned arms. She also looped a woven tote bag around her elbow, and sported a chunky gold bracelet and hoop earrings for some bling.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Natasha’s killer bikini body, as the post has amassed over 19,000 likes within four hours of going live. An additional 121 notes filled the comments section, many containing compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look AMAZING,” one person wrote.

“I mean, you are truly a goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Such a lovely looking lady in leopard print!” a third follower praised.

“The classiest woman alive,” added a fourth admirer.

Natasha frequently shows off the Monday Swimwear styles on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, she rocked a skimpy white two-piece from the line as she hung out in her “natural habitat.” Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding the upload nearly 20,000 likes to date.