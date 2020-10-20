Alexa Collins Shows Off Her Tantalizing Curves In A Sexy Little Black Dress

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot shot in which she showed off her curves in a little black dress. The garment she wore was from the brand Faeriesty, and she tagged the label’s Instagram page in the picture.

The photo was captured indoors, and Alexa was in an apartment with modern furniture visible in the background, including a flat-screen television mounted on the wall and a painting that featured a close-up of a mouth with metallic lipstick.

Alexa’s dress featured a neckline that dipped low in the middle, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look was also an off-the-shoulder style, leaving her slender shoulders and chest exposed with a ruffled strip of black fabric wrapped around her upper arm as a sleeve.

The garment had a figure-hugging silhouette that clung to her curves, stretching over her ample assets and nipping in at her slim waist. The look had ruched detailing that accentuated her curves even more, and two vertical seams going down the front. The seams ended in two bows at the hem of her dress, which extended just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sexy stems on display.

Alexa kept the look simple, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings and a black quilted leather bag with a chain strap that rested on her shoulder.

Her blond locks were parted just slightly off center, and they tumbled down her chest in a slightly tousled style, the ends just brushing the tops of her breasts.

She gazed right at the camera in the sizzling snap with her lips slightly parted, looking seductive as she posed in the chic space. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy share, and the post racked up over 14,300 likes within six hours of going live, including a like from fellow blond beauty Celeste Bright. It also received 221 comments from Alexa’s eager audience.

“Wow you look stunning,” one fan wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” another follower added.

“Beautiful woman you look amazing,” a third fan chimed in, including a trio of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Drowning in those eyes!” yet another commented, captivated by Alexa’s warm chocolate gaze.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared another steamy shot in which her fantastic figure was on display. She posed outdoors wearing a skimpy fringe bikini top and a white miniskirt. She had a wide-brimmed hat atop her silky tresses and held a bottle of mezcal in one hand and a glass in the other. A radiant smile graced her features as she looked at something out of the frame.