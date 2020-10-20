Halsey Debuts Newly Shaved Head, Fans Excited ‘Baldsey’ Is Back

Halsey has opted for a dramatic new look and debuted it on Monday evening with her 21.7 million followers. The “Bad at Love” singer shaved her head and left just the tiniest bit of stubble behind, giving a totally buzzed look. The 26-year-old posed for a close-up selfie with the sun shining on her face and debuted the new look which she has rocked in the past. Despite showing off this hairstyle several years ago, the image still garnered a lot of attention and support.

Halsey posed in a white tee shirt with a colorful graphic, which she paired with a handmade beaded necklace that featured a smiley face and gold chain with a cross pendant. She also sported some stud earrings as she stood in front of a large blown-up photo and green plant. The singer joked in the caption that all her hair was now gone, just in time for “beanie season.”

In just an hour, the head-shave photo brought in well over 900,000 likes and over 12,000 comments. The “Without Me” songstress received love not just from loyal fans, but fellow singers and other celebrities. Halsey’s comments filled up with admiration from Katy Perry, Ruby Rose, Demi Lovato, and Kelsea Ballerini. The photo even got a like from Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Halsey, who had been nicknamed “Baldsey” in the past, received an overwhelming amount of support from followers over the look making its return.

“I can’t stop saying that you are the most wonderful woman in the world,” one user commented.

“I’m pretty sure I’d never look this good with a shaved head,” a second wrote.

“Like, how is she still gorgeous? It’s so unfair…” a third added.

“BALDSEY HAS RETURNED!!!!” a fourth wrote with excitement.

Compliments came rolling in from fans all over the world as fans remarks were written in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Turkish to name a few.

Others decided to flood the comments with emoji to show their support. Fire-symbol, heart-eyed smiley faces, and “100” symbols piled up below the hot pic.

Halsey famously rocked the buzzed look back in 2015 and again in 2016 for a Nylon cover story. She addressed the new hairdo on Twitter as well and responded to a fan who asked why she decided to bring the look back so many years later.

“I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said “mm this is nice but I miss bald.” and then so I did it!” she tweeted.

“I love be bald,” she also wrote in another tweet.

Just four days ago Halsey still had her dark locks when she posed in a rainbow print bikini.