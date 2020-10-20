Tahlia Skaines Sizzles In A Sexy Bustier Top & Jeans

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Tahlia Skaines tantalized her 554,000 followers with a steamy double update in which she showcased her cleavage. Tahlia rocked an ensemble from the brand White Fox, and she tagged the boutique’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photo was captured in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tahlia appeared to be seated on a wooden bench outside with a large window visible behind her. The frame offered a glimpse into a cozy cafe in the background, and Tahlia was surrounded by several pillows with botanical prints. The wall she was seated in front of was white, with a wooden frame surrounding the window.

In the first slide, she tugged at her bustier top, keeping her gaze focused on something in the distance. The garment she wore had a delicate floral print, and the neckline dipped low in the middle, coming to two peaks on either side before wrapping around her torso. The garment had what appeared to be vertical seams that gave the bustier it’s shape, and the asymmetrical hem left a hint of her bronzed skin on display. Her cleavage was visible in the outfit, and the sun-kissed skin of her chest and arms were exposed.

She paired the top with light-wash jeans. The denim hugged her hips and waist, skimming over her thighs before Tahlia cuffed them a bit above her ankles. She completed the casual ensemble with white sneakers and socks, and also had in a pair of earrings as her only jewelry. Her blond locks were pulled back in a ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and a pair of sunglasses were perched atop her head.

For the second share, Tahlia appeared to be digging into a plate of something delicious. She had one foot on the ground and the other up on the seat, resting against her thigh. She was in the process of taking a bite as the photo was captured, and her eyes were closed in a blissful expression.

Tahlia’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 4,000 likes within three hours of going live. It also received 51 comments from her eager audience.

“Such a babe,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You always look amazing,” another follower added.

“You’re always a vibe,” a third fan remarked, loving the shots.

The sizzling snap wasn’t the first Tahlia has posted within the last 24 hours. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update taken in what looked like the same location. She rocked a cropped sweatshirt with ruched detailing on the front and a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts that put her sculpted stems on full display.