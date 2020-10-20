Laura Sagra Flaunts Incredible Dance Moves In A Plunging Crop Top And Sweat Pants

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 957,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19 showed the celebrity dancing away to the Jerusalem Dance Challenge while wearing a skimpy crop top.

Laura wore a plunging black crop top that revealed plenty of the model’s cleavage as she danced along in time to the music. She teamed this with gray-and-white tie-dyed sweat pants.

When the video started, Laura stepped forward toward the camera in preparation for her performance. Her long blond locks were straightened and parted to the side, hanging down over her back as she started to sway her hips from side to side.

As the music progressed, Laura then performed a series of complicated moves. She ducked down low and swung her arms about quickly as she completed the challenge. At the end of the clip, she turned sideways and wriggled her booty as she pouted suggestively for her intended audience.

Her caption was written in Spanish. However, according to a Google translation, the model stated that she was participating in the Jerusalem Dance Challenge. According to Neuvo Periodico, this latest viral craze sees people performing specific dance moves associated with the “Jerusalem” song by South African Master KG.

As soon as Laura posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the clip had already racked up 18,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of Laura’s supporters responded in other languages regarding the celebrity’s latest update. The terms “hermosa” and “bonita” were in regular use. According to a Google translation, these words mean “beautiful” and “pretty” respectively.

“I thought it was pretty good. Better [than] I could do as I may hurt myself swinging my arms like that. Keep dancing and having fun. Your smile is amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Lovely,” another user simply stated.

“I love you FOREVER,” a third person declared, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in response to the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the peach and drooling emoji were also in frequent use.

Laura often shows off her enviable figure while wearing bathing suits. As reported by The Inquisitr, last week she flaunted her killer curves while wearing a pale purple strapless bikini as she posed in front of the ocean.