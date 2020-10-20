Qimmah Russo Shows Off Incredible Figure And Sideboob In Plunging Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19, saw the celebrity rocking a plunging mini dress that was cut away so dramatically at the sides that plenty of sideboob was revealed.

Qimmah wore a stunning black micro dress as she stepped out for what appeared to be a night on the town in Los Angeles, California. The item of clothing clung to her form, revealing off her enviable figure and toned physique.

The dress was gathered around her neck but then plunged down low at either side in the backless number. In a variety of poses, the fitness guru showed off the sleek outfit and at times, it appeared to only barely cover her ample assets.

She teamed the gown with a pair of high-heeled sandals and a small black clutch bag that she wore over one shoulder. Her dark hair was straightened and parted to the side. In the images, her locks cascaded down over her shoulders as she posed in a parking lot.

The first snap showed Qimmah standing directly in front of the camera as she looked toward something that was off-screen. She rested her hands at the thighs, holding the extremely short skirt in place as she did so.

The next snap saw Qimmah now standing side on to the photographer and showing off a lot of sideboob even though her hair hung down in front of her body. As she pouted, one hand rested against her hair and she leaned slightly forward.

She continued with a variety of poses that captivated her intended audience. The final snap then showed off her enviable booty as she leaned forward, extending one leg behind her as she did so and giving off her signature smile.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 19 hours, the set had garnered more than 47,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Appreciate all the content!! Always look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Girl you look amazing,” a fan declared.

“Parking garage? Yup… let’s do an impromptu photoshoot. Lol,” another user joked in response to the location.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the fire emoji for further emphasis on their declaration.

Many of her followers also used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji.

Qimmah often shows off a variety of content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her muscular physique in a matching crop top and booty shorts. In the caption, she declared that she was unleashing the “beast mode.”