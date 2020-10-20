Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual: ‘I Could Just As Easily Have A Wife As A Husband’

Tiger King star and Dancing with the Stars alum Carole Baskin revealed that she is bisexual on Monday, not long after she was eliminated from the competition. As Pink News reported, the exotic animal lover said that she has always had an equal attraction to men and women.

Baskin explained that growing up, she thought she might have been born in the wrong body. She said that she felt like a “tomboy” and never had that “mothering” instinct as a child.

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on,” she revealed.

She added that as she grew up, she realized that she was bisexual.

“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she said.

This is not a new revelation for the animal rights activist, though she hadn’t previously made the information widely known to the public.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

Baskin went on to explain that she feels all humans are “one,” adding that she doesn’t identify different genders and skin colors.

When asked how she felt Joe Exotic — the openly gay man convicted of attempting to have her killed — represented the queer community, she said that he wasn’t just an embarrassment to LGBTQ+ individuals, but also to all humankind. She said that his issue has nothing to do with his sexual orientation, but with how he treats people and animals alike.

Baskin added that she saw him as a “malignant narcissist” and that she kept herself away from any community that embraced him.

Kelsey McNeal / Getty Images

Baskin came to the public consciousness after Tiger King aired on Netflix, showing the unusual circumstances among certain exotic cat lovers across the United States. She later parlayed that fame into a spot on Dancing with the Stars, where she was eliminated in Week 3, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She told Pink News that her stint on the competition series helped her earn some additional money to help with her animal rescue costs, as she had been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.