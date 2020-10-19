Anthony Fauci Says Trump Administration Has Been Controlling His Media Apperances

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House has been controlling his appearances in front of the media, confirming what many have been speculating for weeks.

While speaking with Jonathan LaPook on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases weighed in on the current administration’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the President Donald Trump’s recent experience with the disease.

Dr. Fauci has been the face of the government’s response to the virus since it emerged earlier this year, but in recent weeks, some observers have noted that he hasn’t been appearing in public as often as he did initially. As 60 Minutesnoted, despite his prominent roll as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, he doesn’t always control how he appears to the public.

“During this pandemic, has the White House been controlling when you can speak with the media?” LaPook asked.

“You know, I think I’d have to be honest and say yes,” he responded. “I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me.”

The host pushed further for clarification.

“One of the most trusted voices in America, and yet, you’re not there, you’re not allowed to talk with us. So, can you understand the frustration that maybe there’s been a restriction on the flow of information and on the transparency-…” he said.

“You know I think there has been a restriction, Jon, but … it isn’t consistent,” Dr. Fauci answered.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

LaPook asked if Dr. Fauci was surprised that Trump fell ill with the virus. He replied that he wasn’t at all shocked after seeing Trump appear in crowds with hardly anyone wearing a mask and without proper social distancing.

he said that he had a feeling at the time that it would turn into something worse, and it did, with dozens of people who attended the Rose Garden event announcing Amy Coney Barrett as the administration’s pick for the Supreme Court testing positive for the disease.

Dr. Fauci also reiterated that his appearance in a Trump campaign television ad making it appear as though he was praising Trump was taken out of context. He explained that he was talking about the hard work that the task force had been doing.

