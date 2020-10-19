Rita Ora Licks Her Blood Red Lips As She Announces That ‘Something Fun’ Is Coming In Latest Instagram Update

The British singer and songwriter Rita Ora surprised her 16 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19, saw the celebrity revealing that “something fun” was in the works. Sharing a variety of seductive shots, Rita showed off her bright red lipstick as she made the announcement.

Rita wore a black long-sleeved crop top in the series of photos. The item of clothing did up in the front with thin lace-up straps. She teamed this with a pair of baggy sweat pants in an olive green shade. However, it was her vibrant lipstick that really stole the show.

The first snap showed the 29-year-old celebrity leaning against a mirror as she looked at her intended audience. Her lips were painted in a particularly vibrant shade of blood red. As she posed, she licked at her top lip and her blond locks tumbled over her shoulders, framing her beautiful face.

A second shot also showed a variation of this seductive pose. This time, though, she did not lean against the mirror as she gazed intently at her intended audience. She then followed up with two more pictures in a variety of sultry poses.

In the caption, the singer declared that she had just completed filming something and that she couldn’t wait for everyone to see it. However, she did not elaborate further.

As soon as Rita posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the set had already amassed an impressive 53,100 likes and hundreds of comments for her adoring supporters as they not only commented on the beautiful shots but tried to guess what her latest news was.

“Omggg this look!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Drop some music,” a fan suggested in response to Rita’s caption.

“What is it hunny, new music video for [an] upcoming single??” another user queried.

“A literal goddess!” a fourth person wrote, also using adding some emoji for further emphasis.

While there was a lot of guessing when it came to Rita’s cryptic statement, many of her followers were more interested in the star’s look, some using emoji in order to convey how they felt. Often, fans added long strings of emoji as they attempted to convey their thoughts. The fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones got a serious workout as a result of this.

Rita often posts glam shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared several snaps that revealed her wearing a skintight minidress and shiny black leather lace-up boots.