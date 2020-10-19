50 Cent Endorses Donald Trump For President And Fans Aren’t Having It

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson seems to have endorsed President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections, and fans on social media aren’t too happy about it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 19, the rap mogul complained about Biden’s alleged tax plans, also sharing a picture of what his tax rate could look like.

“WHAT THE FU**! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” Jackson wrote.

As seen in the post above, Biden’s tax plans could include a 62.6 percent rate for California, 60 percent for New Jersey, 58 percent for New York State, and 62 percent for New York City. As reported by CNBC, however, Biden’s tax plans would only affect taxpayers who earn more than $400,000 per year.

In the same post, Jackson claimed that the 62 percent tax rate for New York City is enough for him to vote for President Trump.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fu**ing mind,” he wrote.

The new endorsement comes as a surprise, especially since Jackson had previously been criticizing President Trump over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

“You wanted a reality show host as president,” he wrote on Instagram in March. “Well now you’re on Survivor.”

Not long after 50 Cent’s Trump endorsement, fans flocked to Twitter to react to the news, turning the rapper into a trending topic.

“50 Cent is a member of the 1% elite that earns over $400,000.00/year and thinks the general population should be overburdened so he can save a few dollars. Don’t stream @50cent’s music, pirate it,” one person twitted.

“If you have as much money as 50 cent… yeah you’re probably not gonna like Biden’s tax plan. But if you make LESS than $400K a year you’re gonna like it a lot. Idgaf about 50’s pockets. I voted for mine,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Of course 50 Cent is voting for Trump. His broke a** is trying to figure how to only pay $750 in taxes too,” a third person twitted.

This isn’t the first time a rapper has been receiving backlash over supporting the Republican presidential candidate. As reported by CNN, Ice Cube revealed he was working with President Trump on October 14, which the majority of his fans didn’t seem to appreciate.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian recently received criticism for promoting a “Vote Kanye” hat on Instagram, The Inquisitr reported. The socialite posted the photo on Thursday, October 15, seemingly suggesting her 102 million followers to vote for her brother-in-law.