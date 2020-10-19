Anllela Sagra Wears Flowers In Her Hair And Sizzles In Racy Underwear Clip, ‘Walking Through This Week Like’

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 12 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 19, saw the celebrity sashaying toward the camera while in her underwear. In the caption, she stated that this was the way that she liked to walk through life.

Anllela wore a matching lacy underwear set in a peachy shade. The padded cups plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage, particularly as she leaned over toward the end of the video, biting her thumbnail as she did so.

However, it was the thong panties that seemed to gather the most attention. At the start of the clip, Anllela turned her back to the camera, showing off her toned buns.

Holding her thighs with her hands, Anllela checked out the pose before turning toward her intended audience. She then swayed her hips as she walked seductively toward the camera. Her impressively chiseled abs were now the focal point as she approached.

Her long dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. At one point, she grabbed her hair and tucked it out of the way before bending down in from of the lens. In her hair, she wore a decorative headpiece that featured a ring of white flowers. She completed her look with a variety of stunning gold jewelry.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the clip had already gathered a whopping 53,100 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“The only beautiful woman in the entire world!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Have a good day!… I wish you to look great, as always – a million!” a fan declared.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another user stated.

“Wonderful,” a fourth person simply wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis at the end of their comment.

Many of her fans also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heat one. However, there was also considerable usage of the drooling and kissing emoji as well.

Anllela often shows off her pert derriere when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore some black lacy underwear and stood in front of a mirror as she teased her supporters with yet another racy shot. In the caption, she declared that it was peach day, much to the entertainment of her followers.