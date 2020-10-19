Gabby Epstein Goes Topless For Latest Snap, Teases Fans By Wearing Just Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Australian model Gabby Epstein shared a titillating snapshot via her Instagram page on Monday. She noted that she had spent time over the weekend embracing some downtime and sunshine. Luckily for her 2.3 million followers, she provided a tantalizing look at how she approached this opportunity.

The shot showed Gabby stretched out on a lounge chair. She seemed to be on a rather secluded patio outdoors, with a wooden fence behind her.

She was partially shaded, as quite a few shadows could be seen on her fit, nearly nude figure. However, she also held her hands up to shield her eyes from the sun.

Gabby let the loose waves of her blond hair fan out on the cushion of the lounge chair. She looked toward the camera with her eyes mostly closed.

Fans could see that Gabby wore skimpy black bikini bottoms. She had one leg bent, which meant that her upper thigh obscured most of the garment. However, thin side-tie straps could be seen sitting high on each of her hips.

The 26-year-old Aussie went topless for this sunning session. Her arms covered her bare breasts as her hands rested on her face, a move that ensured that this photo didn’t cause any issues by being overtly NSFW.

Even with her arm placement, Gabby still flaunted a great deal of cleavage. Her chiseled abs were on full display and the snap also showcased her curvy hips with a hint of her peachy posterior visible as well.

Plenty of Gabby’s fans made sure to let the blond bombshell know how much they loved this picture. Nearly 60,000 likes and 420 comments flooded the model’s post during the first couple of hours after she had first shared it.

“Wow so beautiful and so gorgeous,” one follower raved.

“This photo is f*cking stunning,” another declared.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” a fan praised.

“Perfect in every way,” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Gabby’s followers have seen her posing like this. Earlier this month, she posted a different photo that also featured her topless with just black bikini bottoms on. In that case, she sat in a chair on a deck that overlooked the ocean.

That snap accrued almost 47,000 likes and 400 comments. It was a gorgeous picture, but Gabby’s new shot has already generated even more heat.

The heart and fire emoji were plentiful throughout the comment section as the Australian bombshell’s tried to express their love for this look. Some went so far as to deem that this one was absolute perfection, and nobody seemed willing to try to disagree.