Charles Barkley & Phil Mickelson To Face Off Against Peyton Manning & Steph Curry In Charity Golf Match

Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley will partner up and face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in a charity golf game on November 27 at a course in Oro Valley, Arizona, according to a report from ESPN.

This is not the first time that the professional golfer has held a competition in order to raise money for charitable causes. Two years ago, Mickelson won an impressive $9 million in a competition against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas. The two later joined Tom Brady and Manning in May to raise $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

This time, Barkley will replace Brady and will have the opportunity to show off his skills. He expressed his excitement about the upcoming event in a recent statement.

“Capital One’s The Match has been a lot of fun to be a part of over the past few years and I’m excited to finally show off my skills on the course. Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!” he remarked.

The funds raised by the competition will go to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), which encourage diversity and inclusion, according to Golfweek. Curry stated that he has been honored to be a part of something that has the potential to make such a difference in today’s societal issues.

“I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players…and Chuck,” he commented, adding a little joke at the end of his statement.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Similar to the three-time NBA champion, Mickelson expressed how much he was looking forward to the event, while also poking fun at Barkley’s golf abilities.

“While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause,” he noted.

The event is set to be televised with live coverage on TNT. All the players are expected to have open mics throughout the entire day, as well as the ability to talk with the other golfers and the broadcast commentators in order to add an element of entertainment.

Mickelson will be busy in the weeks leading up to The Match. He currently plans on returning to the PGA Tour next week in California for the Zozo Championship, and then to the Houston Open in order to prepare for the Masters, which will take place from November 12 to 15, according to Fox News.