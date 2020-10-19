Mexican Stunner Ana Paula Saenz Goes Braless Under Open Denim Jacket In New Photo

Ana Paula Saenz gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, October 19, with her most recent post. The Mexican stunner took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot that showed her rocking an unbuttoned jacket and nothing at all underneath.

Saenz arched her back, causing her chest to prop forward while driving her booty back.

She rocked a denim jack featuring silver buttons. Saenz wore it completed open, showing off her bare chest. She was careful to strategically place the fronts over her breasts to censor the photo, keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines against nudity.

With her hands, she pulled the hems together to prevent the jacket from opening too much. The garment was light-washed on the sleeves and bodice, while the shoulders boasted a darker shade and distressed details.

Saenz was photographed indoors in front of a blank wall. She was in a three-quarter stance as she turned her head to the left, fixing her gaze at a point in the distance. She squinted her eyes while allowing her lips to hang open, in a face that was both seductive and introspective.

She accessorized her look with a black beret that added a stylish detail. Saenz’s dark brown tresses fell in straight strands down her back and in front of her left shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, the photo proved to be popular with her followers. With half a day, it has garnered more than 54,000 likes and upwards of 450 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Saenz with compliments, praising her beauty and physique in a host of languages, mainly English and Spanish, but also Portuguese, French and others.

“You look lovely beautiful Princess. Hugs and kisses,” one of her fans raved.

“Beautiful [heart-eyes emoji]… we need more pics like this,” replied another user.

“HOT BABE LOVE YOU DELICIOS AND BEAUTIFUL GIRL,” a third fan chimed in.

“ANA PAULA my sweet Latina. Excellence and perfect romantic. Favorite girlfriend and future wife,” added a fourth admirer.

Saenz is well-known among her fans for her racy racy updates. Last week, she uploaded another image that captured her in what looked to be the backseat of a car, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. She wore a white top with a plunging neckline that bared her busty cleavage. She tucked it under a pair of jean bottoms with a black belt. It featured a golden-colored buckle. Saenz held the camera in front of her to snap the selfie.