Ari Lennox Channels ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Angela Bassett In New Bathroom Selfie

R&B singer Ari Lennox recently took to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie, and fans on social media are absolutely loving the new look.

Lennox shared the new photo with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 19. The sizzling new picture featured her wearing a black lace teddy and a white robe — along with a new wavy hairstyle — much like Angela Bassett did in the 1990s movie Waiting to Exhale.

Just hours after the new picture surfaced online, celebrities and fans alike flocked to social media to praise Lennox, turning the singer into a trending topic on Twitter.

“Uhhhhmmmm EXCUSSEEE MEEE WOWWW,” Karrueche Tran wrote under Lennox’s Instagram photo.

“you look SO HOTTTTT,” R&B duo Chloe X Halle commented.

“Ari Lennox is trending for being freaking beautiful as she should,” one fan tweeted.

“Ari Lennox is fine as hell. Grown woman fine. She hit different fr,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“Ari Lennox has me currently googling black lace teddy and white robes for myself,” a third user tweeted.

Earlier this year, the singer received some backlash due to her looks, per Complex. In January, an Internet troll compared her and Teyana Taylor to Rottweilers in a tweet that became viral. Meanwhile, in April, Snoop Dogg criticized Lennox for wearing a wig, as Complex also reported.

“People hate blackness so much,” Lennox replied to the trolls in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful.”

As a result, some of Lennox’s fans, while loving all the attention the new selfie has sparked, have also taken a moment to remember the anti-Black comments she had received due to her looks.

“I ain’t forget when y’all was agreeing with that hating ass [N-word] that Ari Lennox looks like a dog stay yo ass away now,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Following the backlash, Lennox also received praise from fellow celebrities. In March 2019, Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield asked the singer out during an Instagram live session, per Blavity.